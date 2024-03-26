Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $47,708,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,622 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

