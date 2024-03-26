Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $9,946,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

