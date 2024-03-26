Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -140.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

