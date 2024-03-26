Exeter Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 65,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,791 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

