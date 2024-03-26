Exeter Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 66,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $280.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.