Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

