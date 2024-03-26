Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.