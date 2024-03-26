Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 80,238 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
