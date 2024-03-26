Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

