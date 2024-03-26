Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

