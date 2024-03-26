Exeter Financial LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

