Exeter Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

