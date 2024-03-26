Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.