Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $111.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

