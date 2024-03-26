Exeter Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,890 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

