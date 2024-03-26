Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

