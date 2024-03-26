Exeter Financial LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 188,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in General Mills by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

