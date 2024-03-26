Exeter Financial LLC Sells 3,602 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MO opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

