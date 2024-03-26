Exeter Financial LLC Sells 405 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.
View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.