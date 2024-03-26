Exeter Financial LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

