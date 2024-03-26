Exeter Financial LLC Sells 541 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $466.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $344.56 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.