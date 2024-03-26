Financial Survey: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) versus Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Team17 Group and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team17 Group N/A N/A N/A Playtika 9.15% -81.85% 9.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Team17 Group and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Team17 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 5 4 0 2.30

Earnings & Valuation

Playtika has a consensus target price of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 53.53%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Team17 Group.

This table compares Team17 Group and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team17 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playtika $2.57 billion 0.98 $235.00 million $0.64 10.61

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Team17 Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playtika beats Team17 Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games. Team17 Group plc was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

