Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 65,564 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,564 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

