Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.5%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

