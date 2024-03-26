Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.5%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
