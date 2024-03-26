Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE FC opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$394.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.85.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

