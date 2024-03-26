First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.