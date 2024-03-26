FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

TSE FSV opened at C$223.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$223.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$212.86. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$183.78 and a 1-year high of C$231.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.08). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 6.9727662 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total transaction of C$46,020.00. In related news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total transaction of C$46,020.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.27, for a total value of C$226,272.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $4,379,487 over the last 90 days. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

