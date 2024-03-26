Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of FI opened at $156.78 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,279 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,197. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $4,631,675,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

