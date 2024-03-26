Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.73. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 63,615 shares traded.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

