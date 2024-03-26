Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

