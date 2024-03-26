Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.87

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.87 and traded as high as $37.71. Forestar Group shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 139,065 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

