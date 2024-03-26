Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 199,664 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

