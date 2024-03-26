Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $135,766.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,467 shares of company stock worth $9,483,143 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

