FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 990.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 456,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

