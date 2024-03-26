FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 990.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FSK opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

