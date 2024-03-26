Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.78

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.80. Fujitsu shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 46,591 shares trading hands.

Fujitsu Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Shares of Fujitsu are scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

