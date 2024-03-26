Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.78

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.80. Fujitsu shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 46,591 shares trading hands.
Fujitsu Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Shares of Fujitsu are scheduled to split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.
