FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Issued By Desjardins

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.92.

TSE:DOO opened at C$83.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

