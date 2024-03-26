GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Position Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in GATX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

