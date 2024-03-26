GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stake Raised by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in GATX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,694 shares of company stock worth $5,040,656. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

