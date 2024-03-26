GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GDI opened at C$38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$571.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.99. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.97.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. Analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1589404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

