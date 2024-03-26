General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lessened by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

