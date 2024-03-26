Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Genprex Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Genprex has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Genprex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter worth about $321,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genprex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genprex by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.