GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert Sells 9,645 Shares

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
GFL Environmental stock opened at C$47.05 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of C$36.56 and a 12-month high of C$51.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.01.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.2256768 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
