Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Glaukos by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,113.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock worth $22,108,580. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $97.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

