Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47.

