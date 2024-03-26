Gotham Makker Sells 274,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.