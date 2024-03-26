Gotham Makker Sells 274,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RCKT opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.