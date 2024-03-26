Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 129,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,842,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

