Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.37

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.37 and traded as high as C$48.35. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$48.35, with a volume of 101 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.37. The stock has a market cap of C$132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$62.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7210884 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.