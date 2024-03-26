Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

