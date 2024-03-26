Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $296,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,634,000 after purchasing an additional 544,942 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after purchasing an additional 476,342 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

